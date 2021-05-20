Four injured in Maai Mahiu gang attack

Samuel Waweru

Naivasha Sub County Police Commander Samuel Waweru.   He has said that the police are pursuing a gang that attacked a family in Maai Mahiu on May 20, 2020.

Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Four members of a family, including two women, are nursing serious injuries after they were attacked in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

