Four injured in Maai Mahiu gang attack

Four members of a family, including two women, are nursing serious injuries after they were attacked in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Police suspect the motive of the attack to be business rivalry.

During the incident, unknown assailants broke into the victims’ home at Maai Mahiu in Naivasha and attacked them with machetes.

Speaking to the Nation, Naivasha Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Waweru said they had arrested one suspect in connection with the incident.

“Nothing was stolen from the family during the early morning attack,” Mr Waweru said.

Mr Waweru said the police immediately swung into action after being informed about the attack and managed to arrest one suspect.

He said they were also investigating a possible case of family feud, adding that the arrested suspect was assisting them with investigations.

“We are getting crucial leads which will help the police unravel the motive of the attack,” added the Naivasha police boss.

The four, he added, were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment. One of them, who appeared to be the main target during the attack, suffered deep panga cuts.