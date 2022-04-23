Four criminal gang members arrested in Nakuru

Police in Nakuru Town East have arrested four members of a criminal gang at Pangani Estate and recovered nine mobile phones and two knives.

Nakuru East sub-county police commander Elena Kabukuru said the suspects were arrested on Friday night and taken to Bondeni Police station.

She said the police have launched investigations while the suspects will be arraigned in court on Monday.

The Police boss said the suspects destroyed three mobile phones when police raided their rented house in a bid to conceal evidence. However, police managed to salvage some of the phones.

"We managed to salvage a few phones which will be used as evidence against the suspects. We appeal to people who have in the recent past been mugged by the criminals in Pangani, Bondeni, Kivumbini, Kanu Street and surrounding areas to report at Bondeni Police station to identify their phones," said Ms Kabukuru.

The Police made an appeal to owners of the mobile phones to turn up saying many come and identify their phones and go without pursuing criminal cases in court.

"In the past, many gang suspects we have arrested have been set free by the court because of lack of evidence and complainants like those who have been mugged opt not to give evidence in court once they recover their stolen mobile phones," said Ms Kabukuru.

She said police will intensify patrol in the area to arrest the criminals who live in the slums of Kivumbini, Bondeni, Manyani, Lake View and Pangani who attack residents at night or con them through dubious phone calls.

"These gangs have caused bodily harm to many residents but the police will not relent in its operations to weed out the gangs in the area," said Ms Kabukuru.