Former Nakuru police boss Peter Mwanzo: From crime buster to fighting for his career

Mr Peter Mwanzo, the immediate former Nakuru County Police commander has made his name from dealing with criminal elements and having a good record dealing with crime in every place where he is posted.

In June 2022, former Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i appointed Mr Mwanzo as the Nakuru County police boss after the crime rate in the region went up.

Mr Mwanzo replaced Ms Beatrice Kiraguri at a time when organized gangs were terrorizing and killing people in the Rift Valley-based county.

Dr Matiang’i declared war on the gangs as he issued orders to Mr Mwanzo ensure crime in the county is eradicated.

For months now, Mr Mwanzo has hit news headlines as he deals with the gangs with reports suggesting the crime rate could have gone down.

However, this week, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said that action will be taken against Mr Mwanzo for overseeing the eviction of 105 families in Kiriko, Nakuru.

He said that the police should be responsible for protecting the life and livelihoods of Kenyans by all means.

"No responsible government will supervise the brutal eviction of its people. Any police officer who will supervise eviction and destruction of property will be held responsible. You are on your own. You will be dealt with so that we remain with officers who are willing to serve the people," he said.

A day later, Mr Mwanzo was recalled to Vigilance House in Nairobi County awaiting new responsibilities.

This was not the first time a move to end the career of the former Kasarani Sub-County police boss was made.

In June 2022, the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) called for his immediate suspension following the death of four young men who were allegedly shot dead by police.

This comes after Mwanzo, on July 15, 2022, told journalists that the four were part of the notorious ‘Confirm’ criminal gang which has been terrorising Nakuru residents.

Mwanzo then said the men were gunned down by police who were acting in self-defence during a night patrol.

The four were identified as Mr Collins Kibet, Collins Kipkorir, Kevin Kipyegon, and Dennis Kipchirchir.

The killings prompted families and residents in Barut, Nakuru County to urge the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service and other bodies to investigate the officers who pulled the triggers and get justice for their sons.

In July 2022, he led an operation that led to the arrest of six serial killers who murdered women in Mawanga, Nakuru County.

Before Kebwaro, a suspected serial killer, and his five accomplices were arrested, Nakuru residents, especially women, had altered their daily lives trying desperately to stay safe. No one knew when the killers would strike again. The city and its environs had been gripped by fear.

When grilled by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) he named Julius Otieno, Josphat Simiyu, Dennis Mmbolo, Isaac Kinyanjui and Makhoha Wanjala as members of his gang.

Still in June 2022, before he was moved from Kasarani Police Station, Mr Mwanzo told journalists that the famous Kasarani Four identified as Mr Frank Obegi, Mr Elijah Omeka, Mr Fred Obare and Mr Moses Nyachae — who mysteriously disappeared before their bodies were found in Kijabe Forest and Magadi — led a lavish lifestyle but everything about their riches was questionable.

“Only one of them was living within Kasarani Sub County, but they were all friends. Our preliminary investigations have shown that they led an unexplained life with an unexplained source of wealth. We are still investigating whether they engaged in online fraud linked to cryptocurrency as word has been going around,” he said.

Early last year, Mr Mwanzo narrated to the court how he was scammed of Sh600,000 in a span of six hours after his sim was swapped.