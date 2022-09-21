Former Biashara ward MCA elected Nakuru assembly Speaker

Former Biashara ward Naivasha ward representative Joel Karuri Maina is the new Speaker of the Nakuru County Assembly.

Mr Karuri garnered 50 votes out of the total 75 in second-round elections.

The race, which attracted 11 candidates, went to the second round when none of the candidates reached the 50-vote threshold in initial voting.

Mr Karuri led in the first round with 36 votes followed by Mr Mwangi with 33.

Joseph Njoroge received three, while there were three spoilt votes. The rest of the candidates did not get a single vote.

The election was presided over by assembly Clerk Joseph Malinda, who declared Mr Karuri winner.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Karuri thanked MCAs for entrusting him with the position, promising to be neutral and fair in running the House business.

He urged members to play their role of protecting devolution.

Mr Karuri acknowledged the contribution of his predecessor, Joel Kairu, in passing critical legislation that had a meaningful impact on the people of Nakuru.

"As the Speaker, I undertake to serve everyone with dignity, respect and fairness,” he said.

“Our political differences should not be viewed as weaknesses but an avenue for an opportunity to get competing ideas that will strengthen our democracy and [make] our House more vibrant."

He promised to provide servant leadership throughout his tenure.

Nakuru County has 75 MCAs – 55 elected and 20 nominated.