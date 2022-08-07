Flower workers key in deciding election races in Naivasha

Flower workers in Nakuru County are expected to play a key role in determining the winners in tomorrow’s General Election.

The workers have in the past supported their own to win elective seats, including three-time Olkaria ward representative Manyonge Peter Wanjala Palang’a and former Naivasha mayor Jonathan Warothe.

Mr Palang’a has survived fierce political battles to emerge victorious for three consecutive terms, an unprecedented feat for a politician in Naivasha constituency.

The civic ward rep got 4,372 votes, with his nearest challenger Thaiting’a Geoffrey Pushati getting 2,124 votes.

Running on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket, he has withered many storms, including political euphoria, since 2007 when he won the seat in his first attempt.

During the 2017 polls, many had written him off given that he had served two terms and was facing formidable opposition from a new entrant David Kilo.

But the astute politician confounded both friends and foes after clinching the ODM ticket and went ahead to retain his seat, beating Mr Kilo who had opted to vie as an independent candidate.

The former security guard at the Oserian Flower Company had several stints at different flower companies, including being a flower picker at the defunct Sher Agencies, where he rose through the ranks to become a shop steward.

“After becoming a shop steward, I was credited with strongly advocating for the workers’ rights before I was shown the door. By then, I had been bitten by the political bug and there was no turning back,” said Mr Palang’a

He credits his meteoric rise to his close association with flower workers. “More than 90 per cent of my votes come from flower farm workers and I am really humbled by their unwavering support,” he said.

Mr Warothe, who served as Naivasha mayor, recently lost the Hellsgate ward contest to Ms Virginia Wamaitha Gichanga.

Mr Warothe garnered 2,742 votes against Ms Gichanga’s 3,955. He has twice represented the area.

Leading parliamentary aspirants Jayne Kihara (UDA), Ndegwa Nguthiru (Jubilee) and Rebo Ngure (ODM) have camped in the southern part of Naivasha, hoping to convince workers to back them.

Mr Ngure is banking on the high number of workers allied to ODM to spring a surprise. “I know a majority of workers will vote for me... their numbers are giving me a head start,” said Mr Ngure.

Leaders eyeing various political seats either camped in Karagita and Olkaria areas, or sent their trusted lieutenants to campaign for them.