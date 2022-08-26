Fixing ramshackle sewerage system tops Governor Kihika's agenda

Revamping and expanding the ramshackle, age-old Nakuru city sewerage system is at the top of Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika’s agenda.

Governor Kihika made the revelations on Thursday when she took the oath of office at the Nakuru ASK showground.

The sewerage system is more than three decades old and covers only about 30 percent of the Rift Valley capital. It is buckling under the pressure of a growing population.

Nakuru city had 367,183 people in 2019, according to the latest census.

"My administration will prioritise revamping and expanding the sewerage system in Nakuru city and other towns, including Naivasha, Gilgil and Molo,” she pledged.

“Nakuru is now a city and sanitation has to be given top priority in terms of having clean water and a proper sewerage system.”

Expanding the sewerage system will come as a relief to residents, who have for years grappled with frequent leakages due to overloading.

Thousands of Nakuru city residents are not connected to the 40-year-old sewerage system, exposing thousands to health risks.

The Nation yesterday established that sewer lines will be expanded to other parts of the city, including informal settlements.

“The sewerage system will be expanded to various estates in Nakuru city which have for long been relying on alternative methods of waste disposal, including septic tanks,” an official of the Nakuru Water and Sanitation Services Company told the Nation.

Dozens of estates in the city, including upmarket ones, are not connected to the sewer system.

They include Kiamunyi, Kenya Industrial Training Institute (KITI), Bismarck and Ranges View, which is adjacent to the affluent Milimani.

Ranges View is sandwiched between Milimani, the White House Commercial Centre and KITI.

Others that are not linked to the main sewer line include Langa Langa and the informal settlements of Kivumbini, Lake View, Kwa Rhoda, Kaptembwa, Kaloleni and Bondeni.

Residents in these estates rely on septic tanks.

When their septic tanks are full, they hire exhausters to take out their waste to the main sewer treatment plant.

"We welcome Governor Kihika's pledge to upgrade and expand the sewerage system,” said Juma Apusayi, a resident of Ranges View.

He added that using exhauster services is expensive in areas with large populations.

The cost ranges between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 per trip and owners of the tankers have good business all year round.

Other residents told the Nation that the sight of raw sewage is common in areas connected to the old sewerage system, with sewer lines sometimes bursting and leaking, putting them at risk of contracting diseases.

“The sewer lines sometimes burst due to pressure and because they are old. The situation gets worse during the rainy season. The upgrade and expansion of the sewerage system will greatly help,” said Kwa Rhonda resident James Kariuki.

With households in Nakuru generating about 300 million litres of waste water a day, per statistics from the county water and sanitation department, only residents of the affluent Milimami, Langa Langa and London, the central business district, Racecourse and Freehold get sewerage services.

In 2019, former governor Lee Kinyanjui’s government launched the first sanitation strategy in the country that it said was meant to help improve sanitation in the city.

The blueprint – Nakuru Countywide Inclusive Sanitation Strategy – was to help the devolved unit provide proper sanitation services to residents.

But the sewerage system was never revamped or upgraded.

Ms Kihika trounced Mr Kinyanjui in the August 9 elections, becoming the first Nakuru County woman governor and its third boss after Mr Kinyanjui and Kinuthia Mbugua.