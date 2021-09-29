Fire fighters battle to put out Mt Longonot fire

Fire fighters and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel are battling a huge fire that has engulfed a section of Mt Longonot.

The inferno, which reportedly began on Tuesday night, has destroyed vegetation cover that is a home to different species of birds.

The mountain, located in the outskirts of Naivasha, is a popular tourist destination.

Billowing smoke could be spotted from afar on Wednesday.

The senior warden in charge of Hells Gate National Park, Mr Francis Muchiri, said efforts to put out the fire had been hampered by strong winds.

“We are getting assistance from the locals to extinguish the fire but the blaze is severe and more assistance is needed,” he told the Nation.

The fire that started at the peak has ravaged surrounding shrubbery but, according to Mr Muchiri, had not largely affected wild animals.

“The animals are on the lower part of the mountain but we remain cautious as we battle the fire,” added the park boss.

While social media was awash with speculation that the mountain had erupted, Mr Muchiri was quick to dispel this, noting that it was only a fire incident.

Started by people?

He said they suspect the fire might have been started by hikers or pastoralists grazing their animals near the mountain.

Mt Longonot is a popular hiking destination for both local and international tourists.

According to the KWS website, it is an extinct volcano.

Its crater rim provides great scenic views of the Rift Valley all the way to Lake Naivasha, making it a tourist attraction.