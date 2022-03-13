Fire destroys huge sections of Menengai forest

Forest fire

Vegetation on fire at Menengai forest in Nakuru County on March 13, 2022. The fire destroyed huge sections of the forest.

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The raging flames were fanned by wind, raising fears it could spread to the neighboring Milimani and London estates.
  • Residents of the nearby Milimani estate were in panic, fearing that the fire could spread to their homes.

An eclipse-like shadow caused by a fierce fire on Sunday clouded Nakuru City and its environs as a more than five-hours-long inferno destroyed more than  70 hectares of vegetation at Menengai forest.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.