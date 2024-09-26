Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access
Naomi Yego

Finland scam: How I lost Sh1.2m after failing scholarship exam

Scroll down to read the article

Naomi Yego, a student who lost Sh1.28 million in the Finland education scholarship scam, when she appeared before the Nakuru Law Courts on September 25, 2024.

Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Naomi Yego had aspired to join her peers in one of the prestigious universities in Finland, aiming to pursue a nursing degree through a scholarship program initiated by the Uasin Gishu County Government. 

Through the help of her family, she struggled to raise the Sh1.2 million required to chase her dream at Laurea University.

But after managing to secure the required funds, she faced yet another hurdle. 

Before being accepted to the institution she was required to pass a mandatory bridging course known as the pathway study, which involved learning Finnish language and culture. This course attracted an additional fee of between Sh433,000 and Sh563,000.

Read: Isaiah Kiplagat: How I lost Sh1.2m in Finland scholarship scam

Ms Yego paid the amount and began the studies but unfortunately failed her exams. When she applied for a visa to Finland, her application was rejected due to insufficient funds in her account.

Testifying before Nakuru Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Alloys Ndege on Thursday, Ms Yego said she was required to re-sit the exams. Despite repeating the examinations twice she was unsuccessful and she was then asked to pay extra fees for another attempt, which she also failed.

A letter from Laurea University of Applied Sciences dated September 29, 202, was presented before the court, indicating that Ms Yego was among three students rejected by the institution. The other two were identified as Faith Kimaru and Princesor Rono.

Read: Finland scholarship scandal: Here’s what went wrong

However, Ms Yego stated that she was aware of other students who paid the additional costs for the pathway studies and successfully traveled to Finland.

“I was told to pay extra fees for the pathway studies before I could be admitted to the university,” Ms Yego told the court.

As a result, she missed the opportunity to travel and remained in Kenya. She also confirmed that she did not receive a refund of the Sh1.28 million she had initially paid.

During cross-examination by Lawyer Stephen Kibungei, Ms Yego admitted that she had not made claims for a refund nor filed a case seeking reimbursement.

Read:Finland scandal: 'Hidden fees jeopardised scholarship programme'

It also emerged during the hearing that the deal between the county and the universities stipulated that students would be required to pay additional fees if they failed their exams twice.

Ms Yego’s testimony was part of a case against Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, who faces charges alongside two others for conspiring to misappropriate Sh1 billion meant for the county's overseas education scholarship program.

Two other witnesses who testified also expressed their frustration with the exaggerated fees for pathway studies. According to them, the courses, conducted both online and in person for three months in Kenya, cost between Sh433,000 and Sh563,000.

Another witness John Kipkemboi revealed in court that that despite paying these high fees, there was no guarantee that students would travel to Finland. Passing the pathway studies was mandatory before any student could be accepted by the university.

The case continues.

[email protected]

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Mathiu: Parliament is an embarrassment

    Parliament Buildings

  2. PREMIUM The UAE link in Ruto-Adani Sh485bn deals

    William Ruto with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

  3. PREMIUM Uneasy silence over tragedy as Endarasha 21 are buried

    Hillside Endarasha Academy

  4. PREMIUM Ruto: Kenya to have full deployment in Haiti by January

    William Ruto

  5. PREMIUM DCI and DPP joined in Nairobi Hospital court battle

    Nairobi Hospital