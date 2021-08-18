Family seeks answers after man mysteriously dies at 'prayer centre'

crime scene

According to a police report, Geoffrey Macharia went missing on August 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

A family in Naivasha is seeking answers after a 27-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at Heaven’s Gate Prayer Centre in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

