Family seeks answers after man mysteriously dies at 'prayer centre'

A family in Naivasha is seeking answers after a 27-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at Heaven’s Gate Prayer Centre in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

According to a police report, the trainee pilot left home on August 12, 2021. His body was discovered a day later on a hill inside the prayer centre.

The victim, identified as Geoffrey Macharia, is said to have accompanied his mother for a prayer session when he disappeared.

“A preliminary post-mortem could not establish the cause of death, leaving us distressed,” said a relative who preferred anonymity due to fear of backlash from the family.

“We are waiting for further analysis from the pathologist to establish exactly what killed our son,” the relative added.

Mr Macharia was reportedly in good health when he left home with his mother, only to to turn up dead a day later.

The family initially thought that the former Nyandarua County intern died by suicide, but the autopsy report has ruled this out.

“We are seeking answers from the management of the prayer centre to establish exactly what happened,” the relative said, adding that Macharia's sudden death had left the family distraught.

Gilgil police commander, John Onditi, said the matter is under investigation.

“We are probing the issue with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations taking up the matter,” he said.

Macharia will be buried on Friday even as the family demands answers.