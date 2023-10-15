Family of upcoming artiste who was lynched cries for justice

A sobbing Mr Peter Njoroge Wang’ombe, 47, gazes at his son’s fresh grave. Had anyone told him two weeks ago that his firstborn son, Kevin Maina, 25, would be six feet under the ground now, he would not have believed.

In fact, his son was to travel to Qatar this Monday (October 16, 2023) for a job in the hospitality industry, a dream that has not only been shattered but is now extinct.

“It is hard to believe my eldest son is gone. May his killers never know peace and I will fight until justice is served to the last drop of my blood,” the grieving father of three says.

Kevin, who was an upcoming artiste was buried on Thursday at his father's Nyakiambi Farm in Elburgon, Molo Constituency Nakuru County.

Mr Peter Njoroge, together with his sister, Ms Jane Njoki, holds the portrait of his son, Kelvin Maina Njoroge, 25, at Nyakiambi Farm in Elburgon, Nakuru County on October 13, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

He passed on at the Kenyatta National Hospital last Sunday (October 8, 2023) after suffering serious injuries on September 28, 2023.

On the said night, Mr Njoroge says his son, who was known to his friends as ‘Kevo Dyce’, arrived home late from his routine dance shows.

As he was making a call to his brother to open the gate for him, a group of youths, who were pursuing a boda boda rider with a passenger who had stolen from them, pounced on him at their gate, a few meters from Sango Stage, Umoja Innercore estate, Nairobi.

“They descended on my son claiming he was an associate of the rider. I was woken up by one of the tenants who informed me that my son was being killed. I rushed to his rescue as the youths fled,” recalls Mr Njoroge, who is also a widower, having lost his wife some years back

He then embarked on the next mission to save his son's life. One tenant offered his car to rush Kevin to nearby Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Kevin was later transferred to the Kenyatta National Hospital after the family was advised that the extent of the injury required specialised treatment.

The young artiste, who loved dancing, responded well to treatment and was discharged on October 3, 2023.

Mr Peter Njoroge (centre) holds the portrait of his son, Kelvin Maina Njoroge, 25, together with his son's cousins, Tabitha Nungari and Antony Wang’ombe at Nyakiambi Farm in Elburgon, Nakuru County on October 13, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

But his condition worsened two days later, and he was taken back to Kenyatta National Hospital where he lost the fight on October 5, 2023.

“The postmortem showed that my son's skull was badly damaged. My son was not a thief. For the eight years we have lived in the area, no case of indiscipline has never been reported to me,” he said

The father reported the matter to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Buruburu after the attack and made another report when he lost his son.

Following Kevin's burial, the grieving father is now seeking justice for his son, who he maintains was murdered.

Mr Njoroge claims his son's killers are known, and that some of them who live not far from his house have since fled after recording statements at Buruburu Police Station.

“Those who attacked him went and reported that they were robbed. Police came and arrested some youths nearby on account of causing a disturbance while protesting his son's attack. However, they were wrongly accused and should be released because it is a case of cover-up," he said.

"Those who reported the robbery incident have a hand in Kevin's death,” he further said.

Inspector Emmanuel Kipkogey of Buruburu DCIO said they are pursuing the matter and will ensure justice is done.

Mr Peter Njoroge, together with his sister, Ms Jane Njoki, at the grave of his son, Kelvin Maina Njoroge, 25, at Nyakiambi Farm in Elburgon, Nakuru County on October 13, 2023. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

Kipkogey said those who attacked Kevin and recorded a statement claiming they had been robbed will soon be arrested.

“We have learnt that it is a case of coverup and the two individuals who reported the incident will be arrested. I want to assure the family that justice will be served because even the postmortem report shows the boy was badly hit on the head,” said Mr Kipkogey.