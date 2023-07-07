Family of slain ex-Treasury official Tom Osinde launches fundraiser ahead of burial

Murdered former Treasury official Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde will be buried at his Ngata farm on Friday, July 14, his family has said.

According to his family, a memorial service for the late Osinde will be held on July 13 at the New Sanctuary, Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi, on Milimani Road, ahead of his burial in Nakuru.

"The burial of the late Tom Fred Mokaya Osinde will be held on Friday, July 14, at his farm in Ngata, Nakuru County. A fundraiser to offset funeral expenses will be held on Tuesday, July 11, at the Old Sanctuary, Maxwell SDA Church in Nairobi from 17:30 hours," reads part of the family's announcement.

"Contributions towards the funeral expenses can be made to the funeral committee through M-Pesa pay bill 8007151, account number is your name," it added.

The burial notice lists Sarah Njeri Semiti and Susan Anjalo Mokaya as the late Osinde's wives.

His children are listed as Olivia Mokaya, Steve Mokaya, Brenda Mokaya, Ashley Mokaya, Brandon Mokaya and Cherise Mokaya.

The late Osinde was also a grandfather of Liam, Adrian, Nathan and Aurelia.

The decomposed body of the former Treasury official was recovered from River Kuja in Migori County before being positively identified by his family.

The body is believed to have remained at a mortuary in Migori for seven days without the knowledge of his distraught family, who had intensified their search for him.

His body is being kept at a mortuary in Nakuru awaiting burial at his home in Ngata.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations' homicide squad are questioning a farm hand, Julius Mogoi, who has confessed to killing his boss.

He has confessed to senior detectives that he was hired to kill his boss.

Mr Mogoi is being treated as a prime suspect in the gruesome murder.

Last week, an autopsy was conducted on the body at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital before it was transferred from Kisii to a mortuary in Nakuru.

An autopsy report by the government's chief pathologist, Johansen Oduor, revealed that Osinde was slashed to death.

Dr Oduor revealed that Osinde was slashed twice on the head, with one cut going through the back of the head and severing the spinal cord at the C7 level.

The C7 segment of the spinal cord bears the primary load from the weight of the head and supports the lower part of the neck.

The other cut went through the right side of the head, fracturing the skull and injuring the brain.

He died as a result of the blows to the head and injuries to the brain.

Detectives investigating the bizarre murder say the autopsy will guide their investigation as they try to unravel the murder mystery.

Homicide detectives from the Forensic and Crime Scene Investigation Department have visited his home in Ngata several times, as well as Kisii and Migori, where his body was found.

Osinde was last seen alive at his home before his mysterious disappearance on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

Osinde was a brother of the late Ambassador Ken Osinde, the former Chief of Staff in the Office of Deputy President William Ruto (now President).

Ken also served as Kenya's ambassador to Germany between 2010 and 2014, before serving as chief of staff at Harambee House Annex.

He died in a Nairobi hospital in October 2021 after a brief illness.