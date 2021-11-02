Fake magistrate denied bond amid mystery on real identity

A man accused of conning dozens of people while masquerading as a magistrate will remain behind bars after a Nakuru court denied him freedom.

Mr Victor Kiprono Ng'eno will face trial while at the prison remand after the court declined to grant him bail.

Principal magistrate Isaac Orenge on Tuesday declined to admit the suspect to bond terms on grounds that he is a flight risk.

Mr Kiprono has denied charges of impersonation and obtaining money by false pretence.

The magistrate noted that the evidence provided by the prosecution paints Mr Kiprono as a slippery person who is likely to skip court if released on bond.

The prosecution had told the court that the suspect has no affixed abode and is not registered as a Kenyan citizen.

In his application to keep him behind bars, police inspector Elias Baya told the court that Mr Kiprono is a dangerous man whose identity cannot be established. According to the detective, Mr Kiprono has no ID card and the department of registration of persons could not find any records of his biometrics.

In his ruling, the magistrate said the suspect made no attempt to deny the claims nor file an affidavit to show that he is indeed Kenyan and prove that he has a home.

Victor Kiprono Ng'eno at Nakuru central police station on a virtual court session on October 11,2021, for allegedly impersonating a magistrate and swindling members of the public. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“It is my finding that the prosecution made adequate compelling reasons to convince the court to deny the accused person the enjoyment of the right to bail. He shall remain in custody during the hearing and determination of this case,” ruled Mr Orenge.

The court further directed that the order should apply to all the seven counts pending before the court.

Mr Kiprono was arrested on October 9. He is accused of swindling millions of shillings from unsuspecting members of the public while masquerading as a magistrate. He allegedly claimed to be in a position to intervene in cases and give favourable rulings.

He is also alleged to have posed as a brother to Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, while pretending to have connections to secure jobs at the Judiciary and Kenya Pipeline for those willing to part with huge sums of money.

It also emerged that Mr Kiprono has many pending cases spread across the country including in Bomet, Kericho, Sotik and Kibera.

He has also denied similar charges in Eldoret and Kericho.