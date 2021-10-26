Fake magistrate also wanted in Kericho

Fake magistrate Victor Kiprono Ngeno is wanted by the Police in Kericho to face charges of impersotion and fraud.

Detectives from Nakuru have made an application before court seeking orders to be allowed to escort Mr Kiprono to Kericho for further investigations before his arraignment.

In the application filed by Senior Sergent Dalmas Owuor, Police claim Mr Kiprono is suspected to have conned residents in Kericho while masquerading as a magistrate in an incident reported on August 17.

Sergeant Owuor told the court that he intends to conduct an identification parade of the suspect whose witnesses are college students.

"Requesting court that he be ordered to be escorted to Kericho Police Station where am yet to complete investigation before arraigning him in court," said Mr Owuor.

Mr Kiprono, who was arrested by police in Nakuru, has been in custody for the last two weeks after police were allowed to detain him.

His arrest followed a year-long pursuit by police after complaints.