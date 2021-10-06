Fai Amario’s daughter demands Sh134,000 upkeep

A daughter of former Nakuru trader Peter Gilbert Njoroge, also known as Fai Amario, is demanding Sh134,000 in monthly upkeep from her late father’s estate.

Ms Marsha Dee, 32, wants her brother, Mr Miki Ng’ang’a, who is the administrator of the late Amario’s estate, valued at Sh487 million, to be compelled to remit the sum monthly to cater for her daily needs.

Through lawyer Pearlyne Omamo, Ms Dee told the court she had been living with a disability for more than a year and needed the money before the succession matter pending before court is determined.

Ms Omamo told the court that her client wants the money to be remitted on 28th of every month.

She further wants her brother to remit Sh481,000 for the months she went without pay, beginning March.

“The money is needed to cater for my educational needs, to pay rent and buy food and medicine until my father’s succession case is concluded,” read the application in part.

The woman informed the court that Fai Amarillo Ltd makes more than Sh28 million every four months while Mr Ng’ang’a, who controls it, makes more than Sh2 million monthly.

Her brother, however, urged the court to dismiss the application, accusing his sister of misrepresenting facts.

Mr Ng’ang’a told the court he was willing to support her sister on humanitarian grounds, but only if he would be allowed to remit the money in smaller bits.

According to him, the company has not been making profits after the industry was hit by the containment measures the government issued to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Justice Teresia Matheka directed that the application by Ms Dee should proceed to hearing after the parties failed to agree on the mode and time of remitting the money.

The ruling on the application, which was scheduled for yesterday, was postponed to October 14 after the court failed to sit.

Amario, a controversial tycoon who died in 2010, was a pioneer alcohol distiller.

The popular brands that his factory produced include Amario’s Sherry, Pooler, Medusa, Uhuru 2000, Kata Pingu, Mahewa and Cantata, which were distributed through his depots in Meru, Murang’a, Thika and Naivasha.

In 2005, he was imprisoned for nine years at Kamiti Maximum Prison in connection with possession of unlicensed guns, which were found in his compound.

Amario was arrested again by flying squad officers who raided his compound on suspicion that he had murdered his wife Sarah Wanjiru and buried her in a secret grave.

In 2004, the tycoon hit the headlines after he published a newspaper advert seeking a wife.