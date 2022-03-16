Ex-MP Manyara charged with assaulting Jubilee aspirant

Former Nakuru Town MP David Manyara

Former Nakuru Town MP David Manyara who was on march 16, 2022 charged with assaulting a Jubilee party aspirant.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Former Nakuru Town MP David Manyara was charged on Wednesday over the chaos that erupted at the Nakuru Jubilee Party headquarters last week.

