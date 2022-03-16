Ex-MP Manyara charged with assaulting Jubilee aspirant

Former Nakuru Town MP David Manyara was charged on Wednesday over the chaos that erupted at the Nakuru Jubilee Party headquarters last week.

Mr Manyara, a former Nakuru County Jubilee chairman, was charged with assaulting and causing bodily harm to Jared Momanyi during a meeting of aspirants held on March 7 at the party’s offices in Milimani, Nakuru City.

Appearing in court by video link from the Kaptembwo Police Station, Mr Manyara denied the charge.

Through his lawyer Joseph Karanja Mbugua, he pleaded with Principal Magistrate Isaac Orenge to release him on a reasonable bond.

Released on bond

The court released him on a Sh20,000 bond with a surety or an alternative cash bail of Sh10,000.

The matter will be mentioned on March 31.

Mr Manyara was arrested on Tuesday night at his home in Nakuru city by officers from Kaptembwo station. He spent the night in the cells.

During the chaos that erupted at the Jubilee offices, several aspirants, including Mr Manyara, engaged in a fist fight following a disagreement over the removal of a branch official.

The aggrieved aspirants had called for a meeting to address nomination issues after some names were left out of the party’s register.

Mr Manyara had accused some of the officials of mismanaging the affairs of the party, allegations that turned the meeting into a boxing arena.