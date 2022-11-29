Employee of water company Nawasco dies by suicide

An employee of the Nakuru Water and Sewerage Services Company (Nawasco) has died alleged by suicide at his house in Racecourse estate in Nakuru Town East sub-county.

The lifeless body of Ken Ndegwa, 42, was found dangling from the ceiling of his bedroom on Monday evening.

The man’s wife, a teacher, had returned home from supervising the ongoing exams at a school in Nakuru when she noticed that the door to the bedroom was locked from inside, said Nakuru Town East Police Commander Martin Wekesa said.

She knocked on the door but there was no response, prompting her to call for help from neighbours.

Upon breaking down the door, they were shocked to find Mr Ndegwa’s body. They told the police, who took the body to a morgue as they investigated the death.

Mr Ndegwa did not leave a suicide note, police said.

A postmortem will ascertain the cause of the death, Mr Wekesa said.

Mr Ndegwa had not complained about any problems at work, said Kenya County Government Workers Union Nawasco branch secretary Francis Makokha.

He said Mr Ndegwa was on leave and the union wanted to know last Friday whether he did so willingly or he was forced.

Union officials spoke with him by phone and arranged a meeting on Saturday but he did not show up and did not explain why he skipped the meeting.

Mr Makokha said a meeting with Nawasco managers was scheduled for Tuesday, November 29, as the union sought to understand what was the problem, only to be informed that he had died.

“We saw somebody new taking over his duties and there was no communication from the employee,” he said.

“We were expecting to be informed that the new person had been appointed to work in Mr Ndegwa’s position because they have relieved him off his duties or he is on leave.