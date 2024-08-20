Eight killed, 36 injured in Nakuru accident involving Coast Bus
At least eight people died in a grisly accident at Migaa black spot along the Nakuru - Eldoret highway on Tuesday morning.
The 5am crash involved multiple vehicles including a Coast Bus, according to witnesses and first responders.
Kenya Red Cross reported that thirty-six injured individuals had been taken to Molo and Coptic Hospitals following a road traffic incident involving the PSV bus.
Kenya Red Cross officials say more bodies are still trapped in wreckages.
More to follow...