Eight killed, 36 injured in Nakuru accident involving Coast Bus

A Coast bus involved in an accident at Migaa, Salgaa, Nakuru county.

Photo credit: Jimson Ndung'u| Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Nation Media Group

At least eight people died in a grisly accident at Migaa black spot along the Nakuru - Eldoret highway on Tuesday morning.

The 5am crash involved multiple vehicles including a Coast Bus, according to witnesses and first responders.

Kenya Red Cross reported that thirty-six injured individuals had been taken to Molo and Coptic Hospitals following a road traffic incident involving the PSV bus.

Kenya Red Cross officials say more bodies are still trapped in wreckages.

More to follow...

