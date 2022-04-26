Egerton University don quits lecture hall to vie for MCA seat

As he approaches a group of boda boda riders Dr Raphael Gacheiya looks like a self-made street preacher.

Some of the bikers who know him are perplexed. They wonder what he is up to since he is not known to use motorbikes to criss-cross the region.

After spending a few minutes with the riders, telling them about his mission, Dr Gacheiya jumps onto one of the riders' motorbikes and shouts at the top of his voice that he is vying for the Morendat Ward representative seat.

The fluctuating volume is either too loud or quiet, which creates a poor listening experience for his audience along the way. At times, the microphone stops working, making his audience more curious.

Street preacher

But like a street preacher in a noisy marketplace, not even the lousy audio could discourage him from accomplishing his mission.

The 44-year-old Egerton University lecturer has joined a growing list of professionals vying for the MCA seats in the August 9 General Election in Nakuru County.

"I think this is the opportune time to venture into politics. I believe with my knowledge I will serve the people of Morendat well," said Dr Gacheiya who will vie on an Ubuntu Peoples Forum Party ticket.

He continued: "I have decided to vie for the MCA seat on the Ubuntu ticket because this is the only party that has a political philosophy that encourages community equality through its clarion call of "I'm because We Are'. I'm a strong believer in this concept whose foundation is based on one’s relationships with others."

Dr Gacheiya, who is a specialist in Linguistic and Communication, said top on his agenda includes conservation of the environment.

Well-paying job

He said he quit his well-paying job as a lecturer because of the leadership vacuum in Morendat.

"I want to make a positive impact on society. I understand the needs of my community which have been neglected since the advent of devolution," he added.

"The knowledge that I have attained at Egerton University is a big asset that I want to use to transform lives. I want to change the way people do business and farming," he said.

Morendat Ward, which comprises Gitare, Langalanga and Karunga locations, has more than 14,000 registered voters.

"People of Morendat have for a long time lived under failed promises. The ward is as good as the elected leader. I will ensure there is a well-coordinated public participation which is at the core of good leadership. The electorate must be involved in decision making," he said.