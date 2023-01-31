EACC arrests seven in Sh7.9m Nakuru County tender probe

The anti-corruption watchdog has arrested seven people, including one former and four current Nakuru County officials, over a Sh7.9 million fraudulent tender.

The seven are:

1.Edith Wanjiru Kimani — former chief officer, Department of Trade



2.Jackson Maingi Keiro – current procurement officer, Department of Trade



3.Nickson Kibet Cheruyoit – current accountant, Department of Trade



4.Anne Njeri Muranja - current procurement officer Department of Trade

5.Florence Karanja Wanjiku – current tourism officer Department of Trade



6.Edith Wangari Maina – director of Levi Contractors



7.Jane Njoki Mwaura – director of Levi Contractors

Ms Kimani is also the daughter of former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri.

The former county officials are linked to a fraudulent tender for the construction of market sheds at Kiratina market in Menengai Ward of Nakuru East in Nakuru County, said Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) head of Corporate Affairs and Communications, Mr Eric Ngumbi.

“The suspects are currently held at EACC Nakuru offices where they are being interrogated before they are arraigned in court tomorrow. They will appear before the anti-corruption court where they will face various corruption charges,” Mr Ngumbi said.

Two of those arrested are directors of Levi Contractors Ltd, the firm that was awarded the tender.

Two suspects were arrested in Nairobi while others were caught in Nakuru. The suspects were arrested during a Tuesday Morning sting operation by EACC sleuths.

According to EACC South Rift Regional Director Ignatius Wekesa, the contract was irregular and the market sheds construction was shoddy.

“By Tuesday afternoon we had arrested seven persons in connection with the fraudulent deal. They will be charged on various corruption offences surrounding the Kiratina market sheds fraud,” said Mr Wekesa.

The EACC boss said in November last year the file was forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji who approved the arrests and charges.

EACC is still pursuing three more suspects.