Driver, two students killed in Nakuru-Eldoret highway accident

Two students and the driver of the 14-seater matatu they were travelling in have died in a road accident in Migaa area in Mau Hills on the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Molo Sub-County Police Commander Asher Muthamia said the Bungoma Line Sacco matatu was ferrying students from Bungoma to Nakuru on Saturday.

The driver of the matatu lost control of the vehicle before it veered off the road and hit the lorry from behind at Migaa.

According to Mr Muthamia, the students were on their way home for the half-term holiday.

The police boss said the injured students were rushed to Nakuru Level Five and Molo Sub-County hospitals for treatment.

"The accident happened at around 4pm. The mangled vehicles have been towed to the Mau Summit police station for inspection," Muthamia said.

"We cannot disclose the name of the school at this time for security reasons," he added.

He urged drivers to be careful, especially now that students are on holiday, to avoid more accidents.