Driver to pay Sh2.7m to kin of passenger killed in an accident

A driver who caused an accident that killed a woman in a passenger vehicle will have to pay Sh2.7 million compensation after the High court upheld the decision of the trial court.

Ms Phoebe Atieno who was held liable for the tragic accident that occurred at Kinungi along the Nakuru Nairobi highway on December 31, 2013, has been ordered to pay the amount as compensation for the loss of life, pain and suffering by the bereaved family of Ms Rose Akinyi.

The lower court had awarded Ms Akinyi’s husband Felix Onyango Sh2,464,000 for the loss and dependency, Sh20,000 for pain and suffering, Sh100,000 for loss and expenditure and special damages of Sh143,500.

However, Ms Atieno moved to the high court to challenge the decision arguing that the award was too high.

100 percent blame

In her appeal, Ms Atieno faulted the magistrate for apportioning 100 percent blame on her for the accident as well as awarding damages that had not been proved before the court.

She claimed that the issue of negligence on her part was not proven and that the court had discriminated against her by refusing to allow her witness to testify.

She argued that the driver of the Nissan matatu was to blame for the accident.

However, justice Rachael Ngetich found no merit in her appeal which she dismissed with costs.

According to the judge, the passenger died at the age of 43 years, she was in self-employment and could go beyond 70 years.

She agreed with the lower court’s decision to consider the retirement age at 57 years and adopt a multiplicand of 14 years.