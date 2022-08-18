DPP yet to approve charges against MP David Gikaria

Prosecutors are yet to decide the fate of Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria, who is accused of assaulting another politician during last week’s polls.

Mr Gikaria, who was arrested on August 9, was freed on police cash bail pending investigations.

The police had said Mr Gikaria was to be produced in court on Tuesday, August 17, and were waiting for the file to be approved by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

But the Nation has learnt that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has not given directions on the file.

Nakuru DCI boss Anthony Sunguti said his office had not received the file from the DPP in order to take appropriate action.

“We could not produce him before court today because the ODPP is yet to give its direction regarding the charges. Once the charges are approved, we will be able to charge the MP accordingly,” Mr Sunguti said.

The MP, who secured a third term in last week’s elections, is alleged to have assaulted and injured an MCA candidate at the Naka Primary School polling station.

Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo said the MP is also being investigated on allegations of causing chaos at polling stations in Lanet and Naka in his constituency.

Mr Mwanzo claimed that the MP had led a group of youths to harass and disrupt voting at the stations

He was released on Sh50,000 cash bail after spending a night in cells at the Nakuru Central Police Station.

Mr Gikaria, a veteran politician, joined Parliament in 2013. He ran again in 2017 and won on a Jubilee Party ticket.