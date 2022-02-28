Domestic violence survivor dies in attack by new lover

She survived a knife stab in her first marriage but ended up being killed by her second husband, after a futile five-day reconciliatory effort by friends and family.

Damackline Bonareri, 26, had taken off to her sister’s place in Karagita, Naivasha, after disagreeing with her live-in lover of seven months.

The man, Brian Jomo, 28, allegedly followed her to her sister’s house, where her sister volunteered to mediate.

“He spent five days in our house and they seemed to be reaching an agreement. But then, he decided to stab her, just when they seemed to be resolving their issues,” said Ms Bonareri’s sister Mary Kwamboka.

The couple, according to family and friends, had been living together in Narok as husband and wife before their marital strife escalated, with Mr Jomo allegedly burning all her clothes in a feat of rage.

“The assailant took advantage of our absence from the house to attack my sister in my house, after securing the house from the inside,” said the mourning sister.

After stabbing her to death, an irate mob descended on Jomo but he was saved by the police. He suffered severe injuries and was taken to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital, where he was still admitted by publication time.

Relatives of the victim, a mother of three, said she had ended her first marriage after a horrific knife attack by her husband in a domestic row.

Yesterday, Naivasha police boss Samuel Waweru said Mr Jomo will be charged with murder.

“We are waiting for his full recovery before arraigning him,” he told the Nation.

The latest incident brings to three the number of women assaulted by their lovers in the crime-prone area of Karagita within a week.

“It a cause for concern. We suspect the incidents are escalated by the rising cases of depression and mental issues,” said John Kinuthia, a crusader against gender-based violence.

He said cases like this were on the rise especially in the informal settlement.

Last year, Violet Mukhwana, a 24-year-old mother of two, was nearly killed by her enraged spouse moments after returning to their matrimonial house in Naivasha.

She suffered deep panga cuts in her hands, legs, cheeks and nape. The extreme violence left her unconscious. She underwent a series of surgeries and was hospitalised for more than two months.

She had returned from a visit to Navakholo, Kakamega County, before the incident occurred.

The husband surrendered to the nearby police station and informed officers that he had “killed his wife” and that the body was lying in the house.

He has since been jailed for life by a Naivasha court.

In the same year, a 30-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her jilted lover. She was stabbed in the stomach and died while undergoing treatment at Naivasha Sub-County Hospital.

The lover was arrested two days later as he attempted to flee from Naivasha. Police indicated the woman had turned down reconciliation overtures from the man.

“Marital crime is our biggest headache as we are dealing with such cases almost on a daily basis. Our clarion call is to urge those in abusive relationships to seek professional help,” said Mr Kinuthia.