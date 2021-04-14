Digitisation of medical records begins in Nakuru

Nakuru Provincial General Hospital

Patients at Nakuru Provincial General Hospital in this picture taken on February 2, 2021.The facility is among eight hospitals in the county that will benefit from a pilot electronic medical records program.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group
By  Hellen Shikanda

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Patients to have access to a copy of their own health information.
  • This will in turn bolster quality care for patients by doctors.

Patients’ medical records will soon go digital as Safaricom and its partners pilot an electronic medical records program in Nakuru County.

