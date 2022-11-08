Diamond Trust offers favourable credit to women-run small businesses

Women running small and medium enterprise (SMEs) can now access favourable credit facilities from Diamond Trust Bank following the launch of a special account.

The account, called Zawadi, is designed to enable women to grow their businesses from one stage to another.

SMEs that open their account with DTB will be eligible for a credit facility after six months.

The bank has also introduced a special account for small savings groups, commonly called chamas.

The launch took place in Nakuru during a literacy forum attended by over 3,000 women running SMEs.

Speaking during the event, the bank’s sales director, Dr Kennedy Nyakomitta, said the Zawadi account is specifically tailored for enhancing financial literacy for women-owned businesses and inculcating the necessary skills for running their businesses effectively.

"The financial literacy training intends to build the SMEs’ capacity in financial and human resource management, strategic planning, marketing and communication to enable them do business better and especially attract the kind of finances they need to grow," Dr Nyakomitta noted.

He added that the Chama account is meant to encourage groups to venture into business.