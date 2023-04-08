Despite killings, owners vow to reclaim Utheri land

More than 8,000 members of Utheri wa Lari farm in Nakuru County have faced a series of setbacks in their bid to resettle in a parcel of land they painstakingly acquired more than three decades ago for Sh32.5 million.

Meetings between the owners of the 22,000-acre piece of land and a pastoralist community that also claims ownership of the property have always ended up in bloody confrontations.

The group’s chairman, Mr Stephen Muiru, says that their troubles date back to the early ’90s when more than 5,000 members who had initially settled there fled as a result of ethnic clashes.

“After the initial settlers left, the pastoralists occupied the land, and they are now insisting that the land belongs to them even though they have lost many court battles,” explained Mr Muiru.

Last year, after more than two decades away, hundreds of shareholders of the farm located in Maai Mahiu began trooping back to their farms.

Their return was supported by the Environment and Land Court which, in February, issued an injunction blocking the pastoralists from trespassing on the property, and directed the dwellers of the plot to pull down their structures within 14 days.

“Failing to do so, the (group) will be at liberty to remove them at their expense,” the court said.

“We are now clearing bushes and getting ready to occupy our farms following the recent court ruling,” said Peter Njihia, a group official.

The shareholders said they are now looking forward to cultivating their farms after previous efforts were thwarted by the ‘illegal’ occupiers.

“We hope the police will continue providing security to all the land owners who are willing to come back and till their legally acquired parcels of land,” added Mr Njihia.

For years, the owners had held back from reclaiming their land due to the ethnic clashes that erupted in 1992.

“Many of our genuine title deed holders have kept off the farm due to deadly confrontations with the pastoralists. Several members have lost their lives while attempting to re-occupy their farms,” said the group’s secretary, Ms Mary Ndung’u.

During a meeting held at the farm offices last year and chaired by the group’s chairman Stephen Muiru, the more than 8,000 members vowed to resettle in their farm.

The original owners purchased the land between 1974 and 1983, but a protracted court battle derailed efforts to either settle or cultivate the expansive farm.

In January 2015, a development tour by 300 members of Utheri Wa Lari ended tragically, after two of their members were killed by a group of youths armed with machetes.

Among those killed was a 73-year-old man whose elder brother escaped with panga injuries.

More than 30 vehicles ferrying them had their widescreens shattered before administration police from a nearby police post repulsed the heavily armed youths, numbering around 60.

In March 2016, two elderly men faced the wrath of youths while trying to cultivate their farms. Among them was an 80-year-old farmer who sustained serious head injuries after he was attacked by two youths wielding pangas and rungus.

Former Kitui governor, Charity Ngilu, who was the Lands Minister at the time, clarified that the vast farm belonged to Lari Holdings.

A statement signed by Ms Ngilu said in part: “From the foregoing, it is clear that the real owners are members of Lari Holdings. A comprehensive list of members and their corresponding parcel number are appended under separate cover for perusal.”

Over the last few weeks, more than 200 members began trooping back to their farms after more than two decades.

However, early this week, a group of youths invaded the land and torched buildings as they laid claim to the property.

Police are now trailing the youths who allegedly torched an office block in the expansive farm.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua said some of the culprits involved in the arson had been positively identified.

The administrator said he had already shared their personal details with the police who are now pursuing them.

“We cannot allow the rule of the jungle to take root. Those involved will have their day in court,” said Mr Mutua.

He called on aggrieved parties to seek redress in court instead of engaging in unlawful activities.

“We have already deployed the police to help maintain law and order, and they have instructions to arrest those engaging in lawlessness,” added Mr Mutua, who visited the area on Thursday and warned intruders to keep off the land.