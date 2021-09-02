Deaths, bizarre incidents routine in Kuresoi, Molo

For years, the agriculturally rich Kuresoi South, Kuresoi North and Molo sub-counties have been known as Nakuru's food baskets.

The areas are regarded as a land of plenty, producing the bulk of Nakuru's agricultural produce.

However, recent happenings portray an area plagued by death and bizarre incidents.

Places like Elburgon in Molo, Olenguruone in Kuresoi South and parts of Kuresoi North are becoming Nakuru's de facto capitals of shock and horror stories.

From cold-blood murders and bizarre deaths to suicides, including juvenile suicides, rape, defilements and incest, the areas are always in the news for the weirdest incidents.

Something wicked is brewing in the areas, and residents are at a loss over the cause and what to do to stop it.

Olenguruone, Kuresoi North and Molo are now synonymous with bloodshed, and the authorities are having a hard time dealing with it.

A week hardly passes without some horror story being reported in the areas.

So negative are the stories that many people are now becoming shy about being associated with the lush green fields of Molo or Kuresoi.

Since 2018, at least 13 children have taken their own lives, leaving many wondering what can provoke a child to take such a drastic action.

One suicide in 2018 shocked the country, when Nehemiah Muluka,15, a Standard Six pupil at Sulgwita Primary School in Molo, committed suicide in his parents’ house and left a note asking his family to cook chapatis for his friends and mourners who would attend his burial.

In the most recent shocking murder incident, residents of Olenguruone on Monday woke up to the news that a Form Four student had been killed.

The 19-year-old Kapsimbeiywo Secondary School student, identified as Edmond Kipng’etich, was killed by a man who caught him in the act with his wife in Saptet village.

Kuresoi Divisional Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Peter Obonyo said the man had returned to his house at midnight on Sunday when he confronted the young man and a scuffle ensued, drawing the attention of neighbours.

“The teenager was making love with a 35-year-old woman when he was confronted by the man. He stabbed Kipng’etich several times using a sword. The boy was rescued by members of the public as the suspect fled,” Mr Obonyo said.

Kipng’etich was first rushed to Olenguruone Sub-County Hospital, but doctors referred him to Nakuru Level Five Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

The suspect in the murder is still at large.

On July 25, Police Constable David Kurgat, who was attached to Kiptagich Police Station in Kuresoi South, was found dead 10 metres from his girlfriend Lucy Chepkorir's house in Olenguruone town.

The mysterious murder raised eyebrows and his girlfriend was arrested but later released after it emerged that the officer died of a heart attack.

An autopsy ruled out the possibility that PC Kurgat may have been poisoned.

On July 31, a middle-aged man in Tinet, Kuresoi South, killed his wife and her lover using a sword.

Tinet Location Chief David Busienei said the man had found the two on his matrimonial bed.

After the killings, the man drank the blood of his victims and surrendered to Keringet police, in an incident that left residents shell-shocked.

On April 26, 2021, shock gripped Seguton trading centre in Kuresoi North following the brutal murder of a 12-year-old boy.

The body of the Grade Three pupil was found in a cypress plantation, barely 100 metres from the Seguton-Olenguruone road.

Seguton Chief Johnstone Towett told the Nation that it was found by passers-by.

The body had strangulation marks and preliminary investigations indicated the child had been sexually abused before being killed.

Residents angered by the murder lit bonfires and barricaded the Molo-Olenguruone road for more than six hours.

The incident came barely a day after a 21-year-old woman stabbed her husband to death in Mau Summit in Kuresoi North before fleeing.

In both cases police were yet to arrest any suspects.

These are just a few examples of a chain of bizarre murders that have occurred in Kuresoi North and Kuresoi South in the past few months.

The number of suicides reported to have occurred in Elburgon, Molo, Kuresoi South and Kuresoi North in the past eight months is also alarming.

Nakuru leaders, administrators and residents are at a loss over what is driving people to take their own lives.

In the eight-month period, at least 20 people have lost their lives in suicides and homicides.

The most recent suicide case was on May 15.

A man's body was found dangling from the ceiling of his house in Tayari, Molo.

He had a rope around his neck. According to Molo sub-county police boss Samuel Mukusi, the married man went missing before his decomposing body was discovered in the house.

“The man’s landlord had not seen him for three days. Upon enquiry, neighbours realised the door of his house was locked from inside. Police and residents broke into the house and found him dead," Mr Mukusi said.

On February 26, a 17-year-old Form Three student at Elburgon DEB Secondary School committed suicide in her parents' house under unclear circumstances.

In yet another incident, on February 6, a woman identified as Beth Wangui, 36, threw herself, her nine-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son into the Kamirithu dam.

The soaring suicides and family murders have left residents baffled.

Local administrators, police and religious leaders attribute the cases to family conflicts due to infidelity, drug and alcohol abuse, especially among the youth, money-related stress and disintegrated families.

Mr Mukusi said some of the cases are fuelled by domestic wrangles.

"Most cases are as a result of infidelity among couples and poor parenting. Parents and guardians should often talk to their children and ensure they open up and share their problems. Sometimes pressure on them to perform well academically triggers suicidal thoughts," he said.

Another senior police officer told the Nation that most of the those who commit suicide are men.

“Most cases involve low-income residents, mainly men. Few women have committed suicide in the area,” noted the police boss, who did not want to be named.

Molo MP Kuria Kimani attributes the suicides to frustrations among young people, especially in Elburgon town, who were rendered jobless after logging was banned.

"Those who worked as casual workers at Timsales timber operations have lost their jobs and are cornered by financial constraints," he said.

John Karanja, a professional counselling psychologist, attributes the murders to unresolved marital conflicts, financial difficulties and addiction to drugs.

Bishop Charles Obuba also links the cases to lack of parental guidance, poor anger management, drugs and alcohol abuse.

"Some people resort to taking their own lives due to issues in the family as they fail to handle domestic issues in the family way," he said.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator George Natembeya attributed the cases of juvenile suicides to how children are raised.

"All these cases are a reflection of moral decay in society, failure by parents to teach their children better ways of facing challenges. However, some cases are sometimes related to drug and substance abuse at a tender age by minors," he said.

The rising cases of suicides and family murders have also previously caught the attention of Governor Lee Kinyanjui, who called on the clergy in the region to intervene and help end the trend, especially among the youth.

“I urge the clergy to interrogate the alarming suicide rate in the regions and assist the county government in coming up with a lasting solution to the problem,” he said.

Similar sentiments were voiced by Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui, who linked the cases to lack of parental guidance, poor anger management, drugs and alcohol abuse and frustrations.

“I urge the youth to seek counselling whenever confronted by difficult situations in life. I will work with other leaders to ensure we curb this trend,” he said.

Governor Kinyanjui also challenged young people to join vocational training centres to acquire the necessary skills that can help fight the high rate of unemployment and end frustrations.

He asked residents, especially the youth, to seize opportunities offered by his administration and the national government to fight unemployment.

He reassured young people of his commitment and that of local leaders to help improve their livelihoods through youth-friendly programmes.