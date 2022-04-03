DCI interrogating Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat over Raila attack

Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat has arrived in Nakuru for interrogation, over Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga attack, in Eldoret on Friday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday named Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kapseret's Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat as the main planners and funders of the violence meted on the ODM leader.

Consequently, the three were summoned for interrogation at the DCI headquarters in Nakuru City today.

Mr Kiplagat arrived at around 9:20am, at the Rift Valley DCI headquarters in Nakuru City.

Lawmakers Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) are yet to arrive in Nakuru. Mr Kiplagat is currently being interrogated by DCI officers.

DCI says the youth who pelted Mr Odinga's entourage, including his helicopter, with stones, were incited.