DCI interrogating Uasin Gishu Speaker David Kiplagat over Raila attack

Rift Valley DCI headquarters

Rift Valley DCI headquarters where Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat is being interrogated over Raila Odinga attack in Soy on Friday.
 

Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat has arrived in Nakuru for interrogation, over Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya coalition flag bearer Raila Odinga attack, in Eldoret on Friday.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday named Soy MP Caleb Kositany, Kapseret's Oscar Sudi and Uasin Gishu County Assembly Speaker David Kiplagat as the main planners and funders of the violence meted on the ODM leader.

Consequently, the three were summoned for interrogation at the DCI headquarters in Nakuru City today.

Related

Mr Kiplagat arrived at around 9:20am, at the Rift Valley DCI headquarters in Nakuru City.

Lawmakers Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) are yet to arrive in Nakuru. Mr Kiplagat is currently being interrogated by DCI officers.

DCI says the youth who pelted Mr Odinga's entourage, including his helicopter, with stones, were incited.

The Friday evening incident occurred right after the funeral of Mzee Jackson Kibor at Samitui farm.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.