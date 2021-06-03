Kiru principal's murder suspects to be sentenced today

Jane Muthoni

Jane Muthoni (right) and her co-accused Isaac Ng'ang'a alias Gikuyu in court on November 22, 2017. The two will be sentenced on June 3, 2021 in Nakuru.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

The High Court in Nakuru will today (Thursday) deliver its sentence ruling against former Icaciri Girls Secondary School Principal Jane Muthoni who was convicted of the murder of her husband Solomon Mwangi Mbuthi four years ago.

