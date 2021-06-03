Kiru principal's murder suspects to be sentenced today

The High Court in Nakuru will today (Thursday) deliver its sentence ruling against former Icaciri Girls Secondary School Principal Jane Muthoni who was convicted of the murder of her husband Solomon Mwangi Mbuthi four years ago.

Ms Muthoni was on April 22 found guilty of killing Mr Mbuthi, a former principal of Kiru Boys Secondary School in Murang’a, on November 6, 2016.

She was convicted alongside her co-accused, Isaac Ng’ang’a alias Gikuyu, who was among the three hitmen she hired to eliminate her husband after she suspected him of having an affair with another woman.

The ruling, which had been slated for delivery on May 18, was postponed following a lengthy mitigation by Ms Muthoni, who pleaded for leniency from the court.

Pre-sentence hearing

During the pre-sentence hearing before Justice Joel Ngugi, Ms Muthoni maintained her innocence and pleaded with the court for a lenient sentence.

She claimed to be the only remaining parent to her four children and sought to be released to take care of them.

Her first-born daughter, June Valentine Mbuthi, pleaded with the court to forgive her mother.

She told the court of the challenges that she and her siblings are enduring in the absence of both parents, something she said was traumatising.

Mr Ng’ang’a, on his part pleaded with the court to consider the period of time that he has been in custody while making its ruling.

But the prosecution, led by Ms Catherine Mwaniki, called for maximum penalty on the suspects, whom she said are not remorseful for their heinous acts.

She called on the court to sentence the two to death for having intentionally committed the cruelty on the former school head.



