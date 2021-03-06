Covid vaccine arrives in Nakuru

Nakuru County is set to start the administration of Covid-19 vaccines next week after receiving its consignment.

The County Chief Executive member for health services Gichuki Kariuki confirmed that a consignment of 13,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were received on Thursday.

He noted that the county will begin the vaccination of its residents from Monday starting with the healthcare workers.

The vaccine will be stored at the county’s level five hospital.

“We shall start administering the jab to our health care workers as we follow the national policy guidelines on the next groups to receive the vaccines,” said Dr Gichuki.

The health official noted that the process will be conducted in phases.

Kenya received just over one million doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday night.

Health acting director general Patrick Amoth was the first Kenyan to receive the first vaccine jab on Kenyan soil o Friday at the Kenyatta National Hospital.