Covid vaccine arrives in Nakuru

Covid vaccine

Covid vaccine at a warehouse. 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Nakuru County is set to start the administration of Covid-19 vaccines next week after receiving its consignment.

