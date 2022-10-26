Court stops Egerton University lecturers' strike as financial crisis persists

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) officials launching the Egerton University on October 17

Universities Academic Staff Union (Uasu) national secretary-general Constantine Wasonga (second right) and other union officials during the launch of Egerton University lecturers strike at Njoro Campus on October 17, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

The Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nakuru has suspended an ongoing strike by lecturers at Egerton University

Justice Hellen Wasilwa halted the industrial action called by the Egerton chapter of the University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) and directed the parties to iron out their differences through negotiations.

"Since the parties are amicable to conciliation, it is ordered that they try negotiations in the process. I order the strike suspended," Justice Wasilwa ruled.

The dons downed their tools last Monday after their strike notice issued on October 5 expired.

In the notice, they complained that university administrators had failed to address grievances about their welfare.

They claimed the management had turned a blind eye to their complaints though they had raised them several times.

The grievances include the university’s failure to remit third-party deductions, especially to banks, savings and credit cooperative societies, and insurance companies.

Others include promotions and reinstating annual salary increases for Uasu members.

But the university moved to court to challenge the Uasu decision to call a strike.

The court directed that the parties try to negotiate the matter out of court before it is mentioned on December 1.

