Court orders Fai Amario son to pay Sh134,000 in upkeep to sister

The High Court in Nakuru has ordered the son of the late Naivasha tycoon Gilbert Njoroge, alias Fai Amario, to pay his sister Sh134,000 in monthly upkeep.

Justice Teresia Matheka ordered Mr Miki Ng’ang’a to remit the money to his sister Marsha Dee’s account from their father’s estate pending the determination of a succession matter now in court.

Mr Ng'ang'a is the administrator of Fai Amario’s estate, valued at Sh487 million.

Ms Dee filed her petition last year. She wanted the court to compel his brother to pay her the money for her basic needs and other maintenance.

Her lawyer, Pearlyne Omamo, had told the court that Ms Dee had a disability and was unable to support herself.

She also wanted her brother compelled to clear a Sh481,000 debt owed to her for the months that she went without pay beginning in March.

“My client has been living with a disability and thus needs money to cater for her educational needs, pay her rent, and buy food and medicine until the time the succession matter is concluded,” Ms Omamo said.

The court heard that the estate, including Fai Amarillo Ltd, a liquor manufacturing company, makes at least Sh28 million every four months.

But Mr Ng’ang’a denied this, claiming that the company’s profits declined because of the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court, however, allowed Ms Dee's application and granted her request.

Fai Amario, who died in 2010, was the founder of Fai Amarillo Ltd, a distiller that produced cheap liquor.

Some of the company’s famous brands are Amario’s Sherry, Pooler, Medusa, Uhuru 2000, Kata Pingu, Mahewa and Cantata, which were distributed via his depots in Meru, Murang’a, Thika and Naivasha.