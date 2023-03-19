County, donors negotiate as Rhein Valley Hospital closed in land row

The county government has been drawn into a tussle between a Switzerland-based organisation and residents of Kasambara in Eburu-Mbaruk Ward over the control of a Sh150 million hospital.

The Rhein Valley Hospital which was opened two decades ago closed its doors in February 2020 after the local community clashed with the donors over its ownership.

The county government has now offered to run the facility.

County Secretary Samuel Mwaura and Health executive Jacqueline Osoro during a meeting with locals said the devolved unit will need to carefully consider the legal issues before reopening the facility.

“This hospital has a catchment population of 4,000, mainly in Kasambara and Thugunui locations with great potential to be a valuable resource for healthcare services,” Ms Osoro said.

“The Rhein Valley Hospital will be reopened under the management of the County Government of Nakuru after we hold talks with the donors and all other stakeholders,” added Ms Osoro.

The 13-bed facility was registered as a Level Four hospital and was built by a Swiss charity in 2000 on a five-acre piece of land. Ms Ruth Schafer was appointed the manager on behalf of the donors. The entire project cost Sh150 million.

Some of the facilities at Rhein Valley Hospital in Nakuru County. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

The land was acquired from a public school, which gave one acre, the local Catholic Church donated another acre while a resident, Mr Mwangi wa Kaba, gave two acres of land.

Residents claim the agreement was that the hospital will belong to the community.

“We have had wrangles with the hospital’s management because we wanted to take charge of the hospital as a community but the donor was against the idea. But l am happy that the county government has intervened and the matter is being resolved,” said Mr Dennis Waweru.

Mr Mwaura revealed that the county was involving the donors and the community in negotiations aimed at resolving the standoff.

“Both the community and the management want the hospital reopened. That is what we are rooting for so that residents can access healthcare without travelling a long distance for services,” Mr Mwaura said.

Eburu-Mbaruk Ward Representative Mike Gathanwa, who was present at the meeting, said the reopening of the hospital would be good for the local community and would help to improve access to quality healthcare services.

For three years since it was closed, residents have been travelling long distances including as far as the Nakuru Level Five Hospital, 25 kilometres away in Nakuru City, to receive health services.