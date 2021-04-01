County assemblies scale down operations, embrace virtual sessions

Members of Nakuru County

Members of Nakuru County Assembly during a session debating on the BBI bill in Nakuru town on February 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara  &  Waikwa Maina

What you need to know:

  • Nakuru County Assembly will not hold physical sittings when it resumes from recess next week.
  • Nakuru, Nyeri and Nyandarua county assemblies have already embraced technology to run sessions virtually.

Amid the surge of Covid-19 cases in the country, several county assemblies in the country, have scaled down operations even as they seek elaborate plans to embrace virtual sessions.

