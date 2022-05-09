Confusion in Nakuru Town East as 2 in Jubilee have tickets 

Confusion has emerged among Jubilee supporters in Nakuru after two aspirants have claimed to be the party’s nominees for the Nakuru Town East parliamentary seat.

Former Nakuru mayor Benson Mwangi Wangai, alias BMW, and Nakuru County Assembly Speaker Joel Kairu are both in possession of separate Jubilee nomination certificates that each claims to be genuine.

Mr Wangai, who was the first to receive the certificate at a public ceremony at the party’s headquarters on April 21, claims his document is genuine because it has not been revoked.

The former mayor said he was genuinely nominated to fly the party’s flag in the August 9 parliamentary elections and any other person claiming to have a Jubilee certificate is a fraud.

“I was among the 11 candidates issued with the nomination certificate on April 21 in a public function and there has been no communication from the party regarding its revocation or any petition challenging it. The President and other investigative agencies should intervene to clear the conundrum,” said Mr Wangai.

Former Nakuru mayor Benson Mwangi Wangari at his office in Nakuru town. Photo credit: Courtesy

He said he tried to reach out to the party for clarification without success.

Mr Kairu, on the other hand, has maintained he is the genuine Jubilee candidate.

The assembly boss said he was issued with the certificate on April 28 after Mr Wangai’s was revoked following a petition he and other aspirants filed at the party’s dispute resolution tribunal.

Mr Kairu argued that the party considered his petition and overturned its earlier decision to award Mr Wangai with a certificate

“The party revoked his nomination after the protest by the five aspirants who objected to it. He, however, refused to accept [the decision] and decided to spread propaganda dismissing my nomination,” said Mr Kairu.

He said Mr Wangai, who was aggrieved by the decision, petitioned the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal before withdrawing his challenge.

He insisted that his certificate is genuine.

“What I know is that I am the Jubilee flag-bearer in this constituency and have what it takes to dethrone the incumbent David Gikaria,” Mr Kairu said.