Celine Omukasia appeals for help to raise Form One fees

Celine Omukasia Ongoma, 14, who scored 366 marks in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams is appealing for well-wishers to help her raise school fees to join Form One.

Omukasia has secured a place at the Njoro Girls' High School in Nakuru County. Her parents cannot raise enough money to see her through secondary school.

She is expected to report to the school on August 2 after paying Term One fees of Sh20,270. She will also be expected to buy school uniforms and boarding requirements such as mattresses, sanitary towels and 50 pieces of disposable face masks among other items.

"My mother is the sole breadwinner in the family. I fear I may not join my dream secondary school as she has no money to pay my school fees. I plead with well-wishers to help me raise fees to enable me join my dream school," said Omukasia.

Washing clothes

She added: "I'm happy I did not let my mother down. She has been struggling to put food on the table, I fear I may end up washing clothes at neighbours' houses the way she does to fend for the family if I don't proceed to secondary school."

She continued: "I want to study hard, pass my exams and join university and study fashion and design. Many days we sleep hungry when my mother fails to get her casual jobs. It pains me to see my siblings crying throughout the night due to lack of food."

Her mother Caroline Nyapola Indakwa says she earns Sh250 daily from casual jobs like washing clothes.

"This money is not enough to feed four children, pay Sh3,000 house rent and Sh40,000 school fees for my firstborn daughter who has secured a place at Njoro Girls High School and meet other household overhead costs. Since she secured a place at Njoro Girls' High School, I have spent sleepless nights wondering where her school fees will come from," says Ms Nyapola.