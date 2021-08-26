Carjackers rob commuters Sh300,000 in Mai Mahiu

The thugs carted away an unknown number of mobile phones from the 11 passengers on board during the Tuesday incident.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Macharia Mwangi

Police are hunting for a four-man gang that hijacked a Naivasha-bound matatu and stole more than Sh300,000.

