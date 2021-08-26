Carjackers rob commuters Sh300,000 in Mai Mahiu

Police are hunting for a four-man gang that hijacked a Naivasha-bound matatu and stole more than Sh300,000.

The thugs carted away an unknown number of mobile phones from the 11 passengers on board the matatu during the Tuesday incident.

One of the thugs boarded the vehicle in Nairobi and pretended to be alighting at the Ihindu area, along the Nairobi-Naivasha highway, where his accomplices lay in wait.

“They pounced on the driver as he opened the boot of the vehicle to remove some luggage,” said Christine Wangari, a victim.

“They then forced me into the back seat as they took control of the vehicle,” she added.

Speaking in Naivasha, she narrated the six-hour ordeal that saw them driven through deserted roads in the dead of the night before they were abandoned in an isolated area in Mai Mahiu.

Spotting the police vehicle

“We were driven across several places before the thugs finally stopped in a forested area in Mai Mahiu where we were robbed in turns,” disclosed the victim.

Ms Wangari gave a blow-by-blow account of how they were forced to surrender cash and mobile phone money to the machete-wielding thugs.

“They forced us to use mobile applications to send money to their phone during the period they held us hostage,” she recounted.

She was lucky to escape with her gadget after hiding it inside the vehicle. She later managed to make a distress call to one of her friends.

The friend in turn alerted the Naivasha -based police officers who responded but found the thugs had escaped.

Ms Wangari said the thugs fled after spotting the police vehicle.