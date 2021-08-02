Busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway blocked by protestors

Nairobi- Nakuru Highway

Traffic jam along the Nairobi- Nakuru Highway. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Protesting residents from Ihindu, Naivasha, barricaded the busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway on Monday after a local was killed by a speeding motorist in a hit-and-run incident this morning.

