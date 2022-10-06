Burial of ICC suspect Paul Gicheru underway in Nakuru

The burial ceremony for Lawyer Paul Gicheru, who was found dead in his bedroom last month, is currently underway.

Gicheru is being laid to rest at his home in Cedar Dairy farm in Kwa-Nguku village in Bahati, Nakuru County.

This follows a requiem mass, which was held on Tuesday at Regina Caeli Catholic Church in Karen, Nairobi.

Gicheru, who died on September 26, 2022, was on trial for allegedly bribing and intimidating witnesses who were to testify in the trial of President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC). Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

Gicheru, who died on September 26, 2022, was on trial for allegedly bribing and intimidating witnesses who were to testify in the trial of President William Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Homicide detectives

A post-mortem on his body was conducted last week on Friday but the findings have not been shared officially by his family, lawyer, pathologist or homicide detectives.

Gicheru had been accused by ICC prosecutors of running a witness tampering scheme that influenced the outcome of the failed case against President William Ruto that emanated from the 2007-2008 post-election violence.

His trial opened in February 2022, with the ICC prosecutors submitting that Gicheru had bribed witnesses up to Sh1 million.