Bosom buddies die together in road crash en route to burial

Edward Musalia and Victor Odour

Edward Musalia and his friend Victor Odour who died in grisly road crash in Gilgil on August 18, 2021 as they headed for a funeral in Kitale.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Macharia Mwangi

They were bosom friends who never left each other’s side, and working in the same sector made their bond even stronger.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.