Bodies of two flower farm employees found in employer's dam

Police in Nakuru have launched investigations into an incident in which bodies of two flower farm workers were found floating in their employer’s dam at Roseta Flower Farm in Rongai Sub-County on Tuesday morning.

The naked bodies of the two men, who were partially submerged in water, could be spotted at different ends of the dam with their faces down attracting attention of the residents.

According to Rongai Deputy County Commissioner Dennis Kieti the incident was reported by their colleagues who found the lifeless bodies floating in one of the dams at the flower farm.

He said that the police with the assistance of locals managed to retrieve the bodies which were then identified as those of two workers at the farm - John Bugedi and Andrew Wekesa.

“The incident was reported at around 7.30am by employees who had just reported to work. The management of the farm informed the police who arrived to process the scene,” said Mr Kieti.

He revealed that it was not immediately established how the two, who were last seen alive on Saturday, ended up in the dam saying the matter is under investigation.

Mr Kieti said that the two, aged 25 and 30 years, may have drowned while swimming after a long day of working on the flower farm last week.

“We found clothes of the deceased persons well placed at the periphery of the dam. We suspect they may have been swimming and drowned. The bodies had no physical injuries,” said Kieti.

Bodies of the two who had rented houses outside the flower farm were taken to Nakuru Municipal mortuary pending postmortem.

84-year-old murdered in his house

Meanwhile, police in Subukia have launched an investigation into the gruesome murder of an 84-year-old man who was found dead in his house on Sunday night.

Subukia Sub County Directorate of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Frank Masaka says that the death of Mr Raphael Ndirangu was established upon return of his equally ageing wife from a trip.

“Ndirangu’s wife had travelled three days earlier and returned home at around 9:30pm. She found the gate closed. She managed to access the home but found their house had been locked from inside,” said Mr Masaka.

The DCIO said that the woman sought the assistance of the neighbours to access the house through the roof.

“The residents spotted his body and called in the police to process the scene. It was established that Ndirangu had been badly wounded on the head with a blunt object,” he said.

Mr Masaka added that the motive of the killing was not immediately established as no property was reported to have been stolen from the house by the suspects.

Joseph Mwangi, a resident, said that the incident had left them in fear and confused on how the assailants managed to kill the victim and lock him inside the house without being noticed.

“The killing of this old man has left us in shock. He had no known enemies whom we would suspect to have done this to him. He was a humble man who worked hard for his family,” he said.

The villagers expressed their fears for their security citing that nothing was stolen from the house despite having several bags of dry maize which is currently fetching a fortune in the market.