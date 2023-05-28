Beautiful love story, silent 'I do' as deaf and dumb lovebirds tie the knot

A deaf and dumb lovebirds that dated mostly through text messages exchanged wedding vows on Sunday, at a church in Nakuru County.

The colourful wedding ceremony that was officiated by Father Vincent Makhoha, attracted hundreds of congregants who gathered to witness the rare ceremony.

Ms Jenifer Wanja Maina, 24 and Mr Bethwel Kinyua, 41, walked down the aisle at St Francis Kiti Catholic Church, in Nakuru East, after dating for nearly eight months.

With the help of an interpreter, the bride and the bridegroom’s parents and the villagers followed the proceedings of the wedding, keen not to miss any word.

Held by her parents on the sides, Ms Wanja walked majestically to the altar, where her husband Mr Kinyua, was eagerly waiting and they could be seen exchanging smiles.

Sign language interpreters were present stationed in various corners to assist the deaf community to follow the proceedings.

The couple graciously danced to the tune of the songs being played at the event and hand in hand, the affection between them went without saying.

Father Makhoha relied on an interpreter to translate his words in sign language, so that the couple would not miss out.





Ms Jenifer Wanja Maina, 24 and Mr Bethwel Kinyua, 41, walked down the aisle at the St Francis Kiti Catholic Church, in Nakuru East. Photo credit: Mercy Koskei I Nation Media Group

Soon it was that anxious moment where objections to marriage were invited. There was none. The two through an interpreter finally exchanged their vows.

According to the groom, the two met at a church event in Mukurweini in Nyeri County last year. After interacting, they became friends with their friendship evolving into a love relationship.

He said that they started courting, with Mr Kinyua meeting Ms Wanja's parents to ask for their daughter's hand in marriage before planning for the Kikuyu traditional wedding.

"The moment I set my eyes on her, I knew she would be my wife. I started pursuing her and after games of cat and mouse she agreed to my advances and today we are here in church exchanging our wedding vows. We thank our fellow parishioners for holding our hands during this special day,” he told the congregants.

On her part, Ms Maina who hails from Machine area within Nakuru said that their journey was not a walk in the park.

She said that they kept their love blossoming through text messages which is a major part of their interaction adding that they care less what the outside world thinks of their relationship.

" I am happy today that I have finally married my best friend. He is a good man, understanding and caring," she said

Their parents could not hide their joy, the bride’s mother Mercy Wambui recalled when Ms Wanja broke the news that she had found someone who wanted to marry her.

She said that Ms Wanja, who is her only daughter, told her that once they were done with introductions and Ruracio they were planning to wed in the church.

“When she was a child, I used to pray to God to bless her with a man who is also deaf so that it will be easier for them to understand each other. I am happy today she getting married in a church wedding,” said Ms Wambui

"We have been looking forward to this day. Am happy that my son is now married. I wish them all the best and God's blessing in their new charpter of life," said the groom’s father Mr Titus Kinyua who could not hide his joy.