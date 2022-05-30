Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri on the spot amidst delay in completing 13 projects

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has fingered officials managing the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in Bahati in the wake of 13 stalled projects worth Sh23.7 million.

An audit report for the financial year ended June 30, 2019, said six of the projects with a combined budget of Sh7.6 million have gross anomalies as they were deemed to have been implemented unsatisfactorily.

The first anomaly in Mr Kimani Ngunjiri’s constituency involves completion of a dining hall at Bahati PCEA Girls Secondary School. Painting provided for in the bill of quantities at a budget of Sh156,000 had not been done.

The second anomaly is in regard to construction of two classrooms at Bahati Secondary School worth Sh2 million, which had been delayed for seven months.

Four classrooms

Construction of 16 doors and a toilet block at Osembo Primary School at a cost of Sh500,000 was also flagged.

According to the report, batten doors were used in place of semi-solid flush doors for which a budget of Sh104,000 was provided by the cost consultant.

The constituency was also on the spot over the partitioning of a library at Kiamaina Secondary School.

There is also the completion of a storey building with four classrooms and a laboratory at St Gerald’s Secondary School with an allocation of Sh2 million, where painting works were still pending.