Bahati ex-MP Ngunjiri challenges his defeat in court

Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has sued to challenge his defeat in the August 9 parliamentary elections.

Mr Ngunjiri filed his petition in the High Court in Nakuru, seeking orders to nullify the election of Ms Irene Njoki as the area’s lawmaker.

Mr Ngunjiri claims the election of Ms Njoki was fraudulent and was marred by massive irregularities.

He cites massive voter bribery, intimidation and violations of election laws.

The outspoken politician represented the constituency for two terms and was seeking a third term.

Ms Njoki garnered 34,308 votes against Mr Ngunjiri’s 26,809.

Mr Ngunjiri, who appeared to concede defeat a few weeks ago, made an about-turn to challenge the outcome.

Mr Ngunjiri argues that the tallying of votes at polling stations was opaque, questionable, inaccurate and unverifiable per the law.

He also alleges undue influence on voters and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials.

He cited an instance where Ms Njoki allegedly sponsored a trip to Mombasa for 65 teachers in the constituency and gave them Sh10,000 each before instructing them to recruit more and apply for presiding officer positions with the IEBC.

He also claims that administration officers helped mobilise voters for his competitor while intimidating his supporters.

"This was widespread in the constituency where voters left without voting for fear. This was being done for and on behalf of the Respondent," he claims.

He has sued the IEBC, constituency returning officer George Kamau and Ms Njoki.

Mr Ngunjiri wants the court to declare that Ms Njoki was not validly elected, arguing that the process was illegal and violated election laws.