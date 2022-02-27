Azimio factor in Nakuru contest for governor seat

Raila Odinga and Lee Kinyanjui

ODM party leader Raila Odinga and Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui acknowledge greetings from residents at Kaptembwa trading centre on January 23, 2022. Azimio la Umoja has altered the cosmopolitan county’s politics.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • County boss Lee Kinyanjui and Senator Susan Kihika are seen as the main contenders.
  • The county is still seen by some as the ruling Jubilee Party’s stronghold.

ODM leader Raila Odinga may not have been popular in the vote-rich Nakuru County in the 2013 and 2017 elections, but he now seems to be gaining ground.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.