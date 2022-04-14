Award-winning hairstylist dies in accident

James Kabacho, 27, a Nakuru-based celebrated hairstylist, took to Facebook at the weekend to announce a milestone in his career. He had been honoured in the Extreme Awards, held over the weekend in Nairobi.

“And God did it, eight years in the industry hasn’t been easy but through God, my clients, family and friends support we brought this home, thanks to everyone who voted and those who believed in me…the Hairstylist of the year-Locs Don.”

That was his last Facebook post.

His life was cut short when a car he and others were travelling in was involved in a road accident in Mbaruk, Nakuru, as returned home.

James Kabacho had been honoured in the Extreme Awards held over the weekend in Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Three other occupants of the vehicle died on the spot while others suffered minor injuries.

His sister Zakiah Wangui, 24, the last person in the family to see Mr Kabacho that Sunday, said they parted ways at around 8pm, moments after he boarded a matatu back to Nakuru.

The two had met at 10am on Sunday and shared breakfast before proceeding to the venue.

The event started at 5pm. Moments after Mr Kabachia received his award the two left the venue because he was supposed to travel back to Nakuru.

“That Sunday, I spent the entire day with my brother. He was jovial for winning the award. We even had dinner together at 7pm before I escorted him to the stage, and I left him after I made sure he had boarded the matatu,” she said

“We kept communicating the entire journey and he told me he was okay and comfortable. He even sent me the videos I took with his phone when he was received the award. At 10pm I told him I wanted to sleep and would catch up in the morning. I never knew that would be our last conversation.”

Elizabeth Warenga, who was yet to come to terms with the death of his firstborn child, is now left only with memories of his son. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

Ms Wangui was woken up by a phone call from his brother’s friend, who was asking about his whereabouts but never divulged much. She tried calling his brother's phone but the calls went answered.

She said she called her uncle to inquire what was happening but he was hesitant to tell her what had happened. But after some time, he broke the sad news.

Her uncle told her that his brother was involved in a road accident in Mbaruk, Nakuru, after the car he was travelling in rammed a lorry as the driver was trying to overtake another vehicle.

“He was to spend time in Nairobi but he was too excited to break the news to our parents and his friends, so I just let him go, but the entire time I was with him he was very jovial and could not wait to reach home,” she said.

“He was a kind and hardworking and loved family and his job. I shall miss him.”

Her mother Elizabeth Warenga, who was yet to come to terms with the death of his firstborn child, is now left only with memories of his son, with whom she had dinner last week.

She said Mr Kabachia started working at a beauty parlour just after completing high school. His uncle had offered him a chance in his salon as a cleaner and he worked there for more than six months.

He moved to another parlour, where he mastered the art of hairstyling. With the help of his parents, he opened his own salon in the Uchumi Centre, naming it Locs-Don Beauty.

The mother of three said her son had participated in the competition before, in 2019 and 2021, but he did not win.

His sister Zakiah Wangui, 24, the last person in the family to see Mr Kabacho. Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“He never told anyone that he was going for the award. I was informed by my daughter that he was travelling to Nairobi that Sunday for the event. He called me at 8pm while they were together, and they were very happy. He just told me he had finally won the award,” she said.

She added: “We even planned a party to celebrate his achievement that Monday morning and had prepared myself to leave the house when my husband told me to wait for him. I was later called by Kabachia’s friend, crying and I knew all was not well.”

His father Gibson Mwangi said that an autopsy conducted on Monday at the Nakuru City mortuary showed that Mr Kabachia died from a liver injury.

The family said Mr Kabachia left a five-year old son.