Autopsy reveals what killed former Telkom Kenya employee

An autopsy on the remains of a former Telkom Kenya employee whose mutilated body was found in a store in her compound in Manyani, Nakuru city, has revealed that she died of excessive bleeding and brain injury.

The body of Ms Lucy Achieng Ngesa, 54, had multiple stab wounds in the head and the neck, government pathologist Dr Titus Ngulungu said in a report.

Dr Ngulungu said “the cause of death was excessive bleeding, the body had stab wounds in the head and neck which were caused by a sharp object and also blood trauma”.

The procedure was conducted in the presence of her elder son, Mr Rodney Onyango, and her brother Mr Dominic Otieno.

The head had seven stab wounds and the throat had been slit.

Dr Ngulungu said she was likely attacked from behind as there was no sign of a struggle.

Mr Onyango said no weapons used by the killers were found at the scene.

Only a bucket with a mixture of water and blood was found in her living room.

“My mother died a painful death and her killers (took) their time. They even washed their hands, meaning they never used gloves,” he said.

“Her ribs had been broken due to the pressure that was exacted as her body had been covered with a bag of cement. We just plead with the police to speed up the investigation.”

Ms Achieng was last seen on March 25 escorting her two grandchildren to a nearby school. She was said to have returned to her house in Manyani, Nakuru Town East, Nakuru County, that morning before she went missing.

A day later, her badly mutilated body was found lying in a pool of blood in a store in her compound, with the door padlocked from outside.

Earlier, Ms Dorothy Atieno, the owner of a shop that Ms Achieng frequented for 10 years, said she last saw her on March 25 at 8am when she went to purchase bread as usual but she did not disclose if she had any problem.

She learned about her disappearance on Saturday through Ms Achieng’s church mates, who were looking for her after she failed to attend their daily prayers on Friday evening and Saturday morning.

She said that she joined the search for her in the compound with other people, but it never occurred to them to check in the store because it was padlocked, and it was just calm, and nobody could suspect anything.

Ms Atieno said five church members proceeded to Nakuru Level Five Hospital to check if she had gone there. They also checked at the mortuary.

At 4pm, the five came back and told the shopkeeper that they had been informed Ms Achieng’s body was spotted in a store adjacent to her house.

She said that after the church members broke the window they saw the body of Ms Achieng and called police, who came and picked up the body.

Ms Achieng's younger brother, Mr Michael Odhiambo, said she worked for Telkom from 1992 until she was retrenched in 2008 and moved to Nakuru. She lived in Shabaab estate before moving to Manyani.

He said Ms Achieng lived with her two grandchildren, aged three and five, after their mother, her second-born, travelled outside Kenya for work.