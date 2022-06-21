ASK Nakuru trade fair to resume after two-year break

The Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) trade fair in Nakuru County will resume in two weeks’ time after a two-year break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

At least 58 exhibitors have confirmed they will participate, with another 65 expected to do so within the week, officials said.

The event that attracts farmers, students, children and other participants from across the country will be held for five days at the Nakuru showground.

ASK Central Rift branch chairman Dr Perminus Migwi said the event, scheduled for June 29-July 3, is expected to attract more than 150,000 participants.

Preparations at the Nakuru showground in readiness for the annual Agriculture Society of Kenya (ASK) trade fair in two weeks’ time Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

Addressing the media after assessing the preparations, Dr Migwi said the society anticipates more than 150 exhibitors at the show.

He said exhibitors from the county and neighboring Nyandarua, Laikipia, Baringo, Bomet, Kericho and Narok will display their products.

“We are happy that our farmers and traders will get a chance to interact and learn from the experts through the exhibitions in order to increase their productivity and expand their businesses,” he said

“Since schools will be closed, we urge parents to bring their children to experience what they have been missing for the past two years. They will also get an opportunity to learn and lots of fun activities will be available.”

He regretted that the number of exhibitors this year went down compared with 2019, when more than 200 were involved, adding that at least 20 new ones have stepped in for this year's event.

Preparations at the Nakuru showground in readiness for the annual Agriculture Society of Kenya (ASK) trade fair Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially open the national show on the third day on Friday, July 1, Dr Migwi said.

"The first day, which will be a business day, will be officiated by the regional commissioner, the second day for farmers … by the governor and the fourth and fifth days by the county assembly and the senator, respectively," he said.

To contain the spread of the coronavirus, all participants will be required to wear face masks. Handwashing stations will also be available at entrances, and exhibitors are required to adopt open-space displays.

Transactions will also be cashless through mobile money to minimise the handling of cash and avert the spread of the virus.