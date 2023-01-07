Alcoholism: Rehab centre gives hope to Njoro residents

Alcohol addiction and substance abuse have remained big challenges for many youths in Njoro Sub-county. According to the local administration, the victims engage in criminal activities and end up in jail while others spend the better part of their active lives in hospitals. Others end up on the streets where they drink and abuse drugs.

However, the youths now have hope of overcoming alcohol dependency after a rehabilitation centre was built in Njoro, Nakuru County.

One of the beneficiaries of the rehabilitation centre in Njoro is Ruth Nyambura Kiarie from Kiambu County. She has overcome her alcohol dependence.

“I became an alcoholic at the tender age of 22 and excessive drinking became my daily routine. For eight years, I have been battling the addiction without success until I joined Beyond All Love Rehabilitation centre in Njoro. It has not been an easy journey. I’m happy I have fully recovered,” said Ms Kiarie.

Another beneficiary is Benson Kimani Njoroge, 37, from Kiambu County.

“My family disintegrated because of my drinking. I hope to start afresh and get married. I have resolved never to drink again,” Mr Kimani told Nation. Africa.

Njoro Chief Mary Kamotho said the consumption of illicit brews among the youth is worrying.

“If there is anything that makes me spend sleepless nights, it is illicit brews which are converting our energetic youth to non-productive members of our society,” said Ms Kamotho.

She said some parents have neglected their cardinal duties of taking care of their families.

“Many children are engaging in petty crimes because their parents are drunkards,” said Chief Kamotho.

The administrator urged the church to help parents and the youth to keep off alcohol and drugs. She spoke during the graduation ceremony of some of the victims at Beyond All Love Rehabilitation centre in Njoro town on Friday.

“I urge Njoro residents to bring the victims of alcohol addiction here for help. I was forced to take my brother to a rehabilitation centre in Eldoret because there was no such facility in Njoro,” said the chief.

She lauded the founder of the home Virginia Muthoni Mwaura and her other cofounders for investing in the improvement of mental health and rehabilitation of drug and alcohol addicts in a rural area.

Ms Muthoni, who is a trained nurse, urged families not to neglect drug and alcohol addicts.